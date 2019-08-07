  1. Politics
Zarif condoles demise of former Indian FM Swaraj

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered condolences over the demise of former India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“My deepest condolences to the government and the people of India on the passing of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj,” Zarif tweeted late on Tuesday.

“I had many fruitful and useful discussions with her while she held office, and am saddened by her sudden passing. May she forever rest in peace.”

Veteran Indian politician Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away in New Delhi late Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a hospital statement. A senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swaraj was the country's foreign minister from 2014 to 2019, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term in office. She was the second woman to hold the office in India's history.

