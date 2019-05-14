Enemies will never dare to attack Iran: Navy chief

Noting that the presence of US naval fleet in the Persian Gulf region is just for show, Rear Admiral Khanzadi said, "as long as the naval forces of the Islamic Republic are protecting its borders, the enemies will never dare to even look daggers at the Iranian nation."

He then referred to the power and readiness of the marine forces, saying, “the sea has given us multiple [defensive] opportunities in the past, and it will always be among the greatest defensive advantages of our country against external threats.”

In response to Mehr News Agency’s correspondent regarding the escalating tensions between the US and Iran and the presence of US troops in the Persian Gulf region, Rear Admiral Khanzadi said on Monday, "I don't know why this [US] naval fleet is receiving so much attention."

He added that during the past 40 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the US forces have always been present near Iran's borders.

"The presence of the Americans in the Persian Gulf region has reached its end and they must leave the region", he also added.

"Their presence is just for show, futile, and deceitful," he highlighted.

MNA/IRN83313911