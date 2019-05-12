Two Iranian films to vie at 59th Kraków Filmfest. in Poland

The Kraków Film Festival is one of Europe's oldest events dedicated to documentary, animation and other short film forms. In its 59th edition this year, the festival will screen as many as 250 films, including two from Iran.

‘A House for You’ is feature documentary by Mahdi Bakhshi Moqadam, about the life of a man named Davoud, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. His dream is to build a house for his beloved wife. How to get the money for it when you have no job? The viewers witness the struggle of the protagonist who never ceases to believe that he will provide a safe future for his loved ones.

In the short film competition, ‘Dissect’ by Siavash Shahabi will represent the Iranian cinema. It is about a conflict between school students which ends with a tragedy. The police start an investigation. The students reconstruct the fight. One of them knows more. What is the teacher afraid of? Does he have anything to hide?

The festival is scheduled for 26th May to 2nd June 2019 in Kraków, Poland.

