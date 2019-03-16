  1. Politics
16 March 2019 - 22:26

Tehran prosecutor calls on Britain not to interfere in Iran’s affairs over Zaghari’s case

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Tehran's prosecutor-general Abbas Jafari has said that Nazanin Zaghari has been sentenced in Iran, calling on Britain not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Saturday, Tehran's prosecutor-general Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said “Nazanin Zaghari has been sentenced in Iran, and the British government must not interfere in Iran’s internal affairs [over the case].”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a British-Iranian dual citizen who has been sentenced and detained in Iran since 3 April 2016 on espionage charges. She was arrested by Iran’s intelligence forces at the Imam Khomeini International Airport as she was leaving Tehran for London. She was subsequently tried in an Iranian court and sentenced to five years in prison.

Iran foreign ministry spokesman recently criticized the UK government's move in granting diplomatic protection as 'lacking goodwill' and that it would fail to contribute to the settlement of the issue.

The Tehran's prosecutor-general further referred to financial corruption cases under investigation in Iran, saying that the fight against corruption will vigorously continue.

