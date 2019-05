Fujairah blasts showed that that security of Arab States in the south of Persian Gulf is ‘glassy’, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament said in a post on his Twitter account.

The UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that four commercial vessels were targeted by 'sabotage operations' in the port of Fujairah near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates.

