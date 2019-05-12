UAE FM confirms four commercial vessels targeted at Fujairah port

The Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Sunday that several heavy explosions rocked the port of Fujairah in United Arab Emirates early on Sunday.

In reaction to al-Mayadeen, the government of Fujairah denied the report, insisting that the port is functioning as usual.

But, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday that four commercial vessels were targeted by 'sabotage operations' near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, while adding that there were no victims.

KI