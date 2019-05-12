  1. Politics
Lebanon-Based Al-Mayadeen says blasts rock UAE's Fujairah port

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – According to Lebanon-Based Al-Mayadeen TV and a number of other media, several heavy explosions occurred early on Sunday in the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Russian Sputnik has quoted the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen broadcaster as saying that several heavy explosions rocked the port of Fujairah in United Arab Emirates early on Sunday.

The blasts were heard between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. local time (00:00 — 03:00 GMT), the al-Mayadeen cited local sources as saying, adding that from seven to 10 oil tankers were in flames. The broadcaster continued by saying that the real cause of the incident has still been unknown.

But, the government of Fujairah denied the media reports, insisting that the port is functioning as usual.

