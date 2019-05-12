Lebanon-Based Al-Mayadeen says blasts rock UAE's Fujairah port

Russian Sputnik has quoted the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen broadcaster as saying that several heavy explosions rocked the port of Fujairah in United Arab Emirates early on Sunday.

The blasts were heard between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. local time (00:00 — 03:00 GMT), the al-Mayadeen cited local sources as saying, adding that from seven to 10 oil tankers were in flames. The broadcaster continued by saying that the real cause of the incident has still been unknown.

But, the government of Fujairah denied the media reports, insisting that the port is functioning as usual.

