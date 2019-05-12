Iranian play ‘Absence/Presence’ goes to Canada

The Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival will run from May 22 to May 26 in Ontario, Canada, hosting over 70 domestic and foreign plays during the five-day period.

The Iranian play ‘Absence/Presence’, written by Erfan Ghafouri Sanaati and directed by Reza Basirzadeh, has a simple yet complex story in which a couple who fell apart are imagining each other as if they live together, the boy is thousands of miles away in another continent waiting in a bus station, but he thinks of his love sitting in a warm and cozy apartment. Everything has changed, and they have nothing but some memories to hold on to.

​The cast include Ali Ghasemian, Narges Shahriari, Keyvan Bafekr Lialestani, and Mohammad Reza Pasbantoos.

MS/4614696