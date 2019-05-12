Iranian play ‘Absence/Presence’ goes to Canada

The Windsor-Walkerville Fringe Festival will run from May 22 to May 26 in Ontario, Canada, hosting over 70 domestic and foreign plays during the five-day period.
The Iranian play ‘Absence/Presence’, written by Erfan Ghafouri Sanaati and directed by Reza Basirzadeh, has a simple yet complex story in which a couple who fell apart are imagining each other as if they live together, the boy is thousands of miles away in another continent waiting in a bus station, but he thinks of his love sitting in a warm and cozy apartment. Everything has changed, and they have nothing but some memories to hold on to.
The cast include Ali Ghasemian, Narges Shahriari, Keyvan Bafekr Lialestani, and Mohammad Reza Pasbantoos.
MS/4614696
Your Comment