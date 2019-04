TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Directed by Behrouz Gharibpour, ‘Love’ puppet opera is being staged in Tehran’s Ferdowsi hall from April 14 to April 26. This is the tenth puppet opera of Aran Puppet Theater Group. The story is based on a tale from 'The Conference of the Birds' written by twelfth-century Persian poet Attar of Nishapur.