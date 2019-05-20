Iran sees 105% growth in precipitation

According to data from Iran Water Resources Management Company, the country received 323.4 milliliters of rainfall during the period (Sep. 23, 2018 to May 20). The figure was 157.7 during the same period last year.

The significant improvement follows the exceptional water torrents in the early spring that covered almost all provinces after six decades.

Located in a semi-arid region, Iran has long been grappling with water crisis especially in the central plateau. But the situation is different now. Dams now have much better conditions compared to previous years.

According to the charts and numbers, the amount of water stored in Iran’s 178 dams has grown by 60% since last year and reached 74.39 billion cubic meters. Currently, the dams are 79% full.

