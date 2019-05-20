  1. Iran
20 May 2019 - 14:36

Iran sees 105% growth in precipitation

Iran sees 105% growth in precipitation

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The precipitation rate in Iran's main catchment areas in the current water year (started Sep. 23, 2018) shows a 105% growth compared to the corresponding period last year, bringing some respite to the huge water deficit seen for long years throughout the country.

According to data from Iran Water Resources Management Company, the country received 323.4 milliliters of rainfall during the period (Sep. 23, 2018 to May 20). The figure was 157.7 during the same period last year.

The significant improvement follows the exceptional water torrents in the early spring that covered almost all provinces after six decades.

Located in a semi-arid region, Iran has long been grappling with water crisis especially in the central plateau. But the situation is different now. Dams now have much better conditions compared to previous years.

According to the charts and numbers, the amount of water stored in Iran’s 178 dams has grown by 60% since last year and reached 74.39 billion cubic meters. Currently, the dams are 79% full.

MR/IRN83319493

News Code 145486

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News