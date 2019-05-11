Iran-US tensions not to end in war: ex-Qatari min.

In his tweets on Friday, the ex-foreign minister abandoned the Persian Gulf littoral estate countries from interfering in these tensions.

Some Persian Gulf countries are dreaming of Iran’s military defeat, as they did before JCPOA endorsement, but these countries admired the nuclear deal after being hammered down, he wrote.

Bin Jaber also warned of the death of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council due to the wrong policies of its members.

On Wednesday, Iran announced its decision to partially reduce its 2015 nuclear commitments a year after the US unilaterally left the accord. It gave the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

However, the EU rejected Iran’s ultimatum on JCPOA on Thursday.

"We reject any ultimatums and will assess Iran's compliance on the basis of Iran's performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA and the NPT," the joint statement from the EU high representative and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK read.

Iran, in return, said at any given time that its demands are met, it will resume complying with the suspended commitments, which have been made impossible to continue due to the US measures and sanctions, according to FM Zarif.

The Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament said on Thursday that regarding its new decisions about suspending some portions of JCPOA commitments, Iran is acting in accordance with the international law.

Iran also stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

HJ/IRN 83309879