EU should not underestimate Iran’s will to reduce commitments to JCPOA: Araghchi

He made the remarks in a Thursday meeting in Tehran with Britain's Director General for Political Affairs Richard Moore.

The Iranian diplomat called on the European countries to take practical steps to uphold their obligations under JCPOA, especially those related to oil and banking sectors, in the next 60 days.

Iran has shown enough patience but Europe has not taken practical step to save the deal after US withdrawal, he added.

For his part, Moore said that UK continues to support JCPOA and will put efforts to fulfill demands of Iran, including the activation of the financial mechanism designed to ditch US sanctions, known as INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

UK embassy in Iran noted in a tweet that Moore had “Useful discussions on regional security, Yemen, Afghanistan, and bilateral issues.”

On Wednesday, Iran announced its decision to partially reduce its 2015 nuclear commitments a year after the US unilaterally left the accord. It gave the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

