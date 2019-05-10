Global community, Europeans facing a big test regarding JCPOA: senior cleric

During this week’s Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Haj Ali-Akbari said, “Our move [to reduce commitments to parts of JCPOA] was perfectly legal, and it was done based on the articles 26 and 36 of the pact,” which allow the country to walk away from some of its obligations if other signees do not stick to the deal.

Noting that Tehran’s declaration was not a spontaneous measure, the senior cleric said, Iran decided to rightfully walk away from some of its JCPOA commitments to show its firm stance against the US’ hostile actions.

He also said that the EU’ rejection of Iran’s 60-day ultimatum on JCPOA shows they are angry with our decision.

“The global community, the Europeans and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council are now at a big test,” Haj Ali-Akbari said, adding that it will not be in favor of Europeans if they do not pay attention to the deadline.

Iran revealed on Wednesday countermeasures to US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

However, the EU, in a joint statement by the high representatives and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the UK rejected Iran’s ultimatum on Thursday.

"We reject any ultimatums and will assess Iran's compliance on the basis of Iran's performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPoA and the NPT," the statement reads.

This is while Tehran has reiterated that it is not after withdrawing from JCPOA but will continue reciprocal policies in response to lack of other parties’ commitments in the framework of the deal.

