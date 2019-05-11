Iran’s Technical and Vocational, Germany’s Applied Sciences unis. to expand coop.

The International Director General of Iran’s Technical and Vocational University Farajollah Talebi held talks with International Director of German University of Applied Sciences Dr. Doust Mohamadian on development of joint academic cooperation and holding special business courses.

The exchange of professors and students, as well as the implementation of joint educational projects and courses, setting up joint center in research field and launching tutorial has been cited as the main objective of this visit.

