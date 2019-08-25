Iran, Russia discuss development of vocational, technical coop.

The Iranian official, Soleiman Pakseresht, who is also head of Iran's Technical and Vocational Training Organization (Iran TVTO), hold talks with Russians on implementation of an MOU signed between the two countries about three months ago.

He expressed hope that Iran and Russia could develop their mutual ties in this sector in future.

Regarding the warm relations between the two countries, the Russian official called for optimum use of capacities of Iran-Russia joint cooperation commission for expansion of mutual vocational and technical collaboration.

The opening ceremony of the 45th World Skills competition was held in Kazan, Russia, on August 22, 2019. The games will run through Tuesday. A total of 1,355 players from 69 countries and regions will attend the international event with the assistance of 1,304 referees and 394 interpreters from non-English speaking countries.

Iran is among the participants of the event.

