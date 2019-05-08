17 Iranian universities listed among world’s top academic centers in ‘biology’

In the meantime, name of 17 Iranian universities is observed among top universities in the world.

‘Times’ Institute publishes the list of world’s most famous academic brands every year by collecting information from the largest global survey according to the viewpoints of outstanding faculty members at universities.

This study was conducted among 1,258 universities which shows significant progress of Iranian universities in the current year in 2019 as compared to a year earlier.

Only 11 Iranian universities in the field of Biology were listed among top universities in 2018, the rate of which hit 17 in the current year in 2019.

It should be noted that ‘Oxford’, ‘Stanford’ and ‘Cambridge’ universities were introduced as top universities in the world in 2019 in the field of Biology.

