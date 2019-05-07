Iran, Germany kick off coop. in mapping engineering jointly

In line with strengthening cooperation and collaboration with German Hanover University, Iran National Cartographic Center requested to provide the possibility of use of Germany’s satellite images for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For this purpose, faculty members of Germany’s Hanover University met and held talks with the technical executives of Iran National Cartographic Center on Tuesday which led to the start of joint cooperation between Iran and Germany in the mapping engineering field.

In this meeting, Chief of Iran National Cartographic Center Masoud Shafiei pointed to the scientific and technical cooperation of the organization with France and expressed hope that his organization will establish necessary cooperation with Germany as well.

He expounded on the salient activities and performances of the organization and termed this organization as the largest geospatial reference database with 66 years of fruitful experience.

Moreover, meting demands of country in relevant field, Iran National Cartographic Center is known as a reference organization in Asian region, he said, adding, “the organization has established fair cooperation with Asian and European countries especially France.”

Security in Iranian soil’s data for research projects is one of the salient points that distinguishes Iran with other countries in the region, he said, adding, “Iran is home to professional experts and researchers that can cooperate with other countries in research field.”

In this regard, experts of the organization established joint cooperation with French Strasburg University, he added.

Meaning satellite images as one of the most important activities of this organization, Shafiei emphasized.

MA/IRN83305805