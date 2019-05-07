US 'unable, unwilling' to wage war on Iran: Cmdr. Dehghan

There is still little rationality in the US administration to prevent extremist actions such as waging a war against Iran, Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan said in an interview with Alarabiya.

“As Trump was quoted as saying that if he were to listen to whatever Bolton said, the US would have been fighting different wars in several places in the world right now,” he added.

The remarks came in response to Iran’s stance against the recent US decision to send a naval strike group led by the Abraham Lincoln carrier to the Middle East as a ‘signal to Iran’.

Americans, Israelis and Saudis want to imply that the region is on the threshold of a crisis, but they are well aware that after firing the first missile, the next ones will not be limited to a specific geographical area, added the former Iranian defense minister.

“Americans are unwilling and unable to carry out military action against us ... and their unwillingness stems from their inability to drag the region into tension or wage military action against Iran,” he noted.

