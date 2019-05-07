Iran should reconsider implementation of JCPOA: MP

“Europeans have not complied with any of their commitments and hence, Iran should reconsider the implementation of JCPOA according to its national interests,” Mojtaba Zonnour, Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Nuclear Committee, told Mehr correspondent on Tuesday.

Asked about recent Iran’s possible announcement of reciprocal actions to US withdrawal from JCPOA, the lawmaker highlighted that “there is no longer any JCPOA in place for us to reduce the level of our commitments.”

“JCPOA is like an abandoned house covered in cobwebs in which Mr. Rouhani keeps staying like Miss Havisham,” he added.

The member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament noted that recent US measure to sanction part of Iran’s nuclear activity is a clear violation of JCPOA.

“In case after [Iran’s] withdrawal from JCPOA, the US still creates problems for Iran, pulling out of NPT should be put on the agenda of Supreme National Security Council,” Zonnour said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is paying the price for putting JCPOA and NPT into effect, but earns nothing in return, so implementation of these two is not in Iran’s favor.”

He went on to say that the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament will hold a session next week to discuss JCPOA, new US sanctions, and Iran’s withdrawal from NPT.

