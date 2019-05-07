Pres. Rouhani extends Ramadan congratulations to Muslim leaders

“I hope that in the auspicious month of Ramadan, with our joint efforts and under the guidance of the Holy Quran, we will witness the establishment of peace and serenity all over the world as well as the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation between Islamic countries,” reads part of the message rolled out by Rouhani.

Referring to the importance of promoting Islamic values like brotherhood and friendship, the Iranian president called for maintaining dialogue and effective conversation with other Islamic countries.

At the end of his message, Rouhani wished all the Muslims leaders and nations of the world health and prosperity.

