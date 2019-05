In a Tuesday message, Larijani noted that this holy month provides a perfect opportunity for the Muslim world to promote unity.

The Iranian Parliament welcomes strengthening of ties with all Islamic countries’ parliaments, he said, hoping that this holy month would open a new chapter in ‘brotherly ties’ among Muslim states.

Larijani also wished all the leaders, parliament members and nations of the Muslim world health and prosperity.

