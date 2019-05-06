Shipment of goods in Shahid Rajaee port hits approx. 5mn tons

Approx. five million tons of various types of goods were shipped in Shahid Rajaee port, he reiterated.

In the same period, 2.5 million tons of non-oil goods was exported from this port, Afifipour added.

He expounded a comprehensive report on the one-month performance of the port in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21), named after by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as “Boosting Domestic Production”, and stated, “totally, 4,961,597 tons of oil and non-oil products were loaded and unloaded in the port in the same period.”

Of total 4,961,597 tons of goods, non-oil and oil products accounted for 3,080,974 and 1,880,623 tons respectively, the director general emphasized.

He put the total non-oil exports volume in the largest trade port of the country at 2,511,783 tons.

He also put the total non-oil volume imported into the country in the same period through the largest trade and business port of the country at about 375,175 tons, showing a significant 43.5 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Afifipour added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he explained one-month performance of Shahid Rajaee Port Special Economic Zone and added, “604,740 tons of oil products were exported from the country through this port in the first month of the current year.”

Moreover, 1,275,883 tons of oil products was transported in the port in the same period within the framework of cabotage, he stressed.

MA/4609895