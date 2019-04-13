  1. Economy
Five ships dock at Chabahar Port

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Five cargo ships with different consignments arrived at Chabahar Port, southeastern Iran, on Friday, a senior official said.

Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan and Baluchistan, Behrouz Aghaei, said that the strategic port of Chabahar received five ships carrying consumer and non-consumer commodities on Friday.

The official did not provide details about the names and the origin of the vessels. He went on to add, however, that three of the ships were carrying essential goods and two others were loaded with petroleum products.

Aghaei noted that the comprehensive plans to promote the throughput of the strategic port, including the special tariff discounts, have helped attract many businesses to Chabahar Port.

Chabahar Port, lying along the Sea of Oman, is considered as a gateway to golden opportunities for trade, especially by India, Iran and Afghanistan with Central Asian countries.

