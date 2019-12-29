  1. Economy
29 December 2019 - 19:29

Oil products exports from Bahonar port increase 69% year-on-year

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Hamidreza Mohammad Hosseini, the director general of Shahid Bahonar Port announced on Sunday that in a nine-month period as of March 21, 2019, some 64,337 tons of oil products have been exported from Bahonar port in south Iran, registering a growth of 95 percent compared to the same time in the year before.

In the said time, above 1.615 million tons of oil and non-oil products were loaded and unloaded in this port, showing an increase of 19 percent annually, he added, of which 384,000 tons were oil products and 1.233 million tons were non-oil ones.

According to the official, in this period, 47,000 passengers were transported through the Iranian port and the figure illustrates an annual rise of 64 percent.

Shahid Bahonar is one of the most active southern ports of Iran for both passenger and freight transport. The port enjoys a strategic position due to its proximity to the Persian Gulf littoral states and the Iranian islands of Qeshm and Kish.

