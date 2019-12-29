Oil products exports from Bahonar port increase 69% year-on-year

In the said time, above 1.615 million tons of oil and non-oil products were loaded and unloaded in this port, showing an increase of 19 percent annually, he added, of which 384,000 tons were oil products and 1.233 million tons were non-oil ones.

According to the official, in this period, 47,000 passengers were transported through the Iranian port and the figure illustrates an annual rise of 64 percent.

Shahid Bahonar is one of the most active southern ports of Iran for both passenger and freight transport. The port enjoys a strategic position due to its proximity to the Persian Gulf littoral states and the Iranian islands of Qeshm and Kish.

