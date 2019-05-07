Iran-Hong Kong annual trade at $344m

According to the report, the figure shows a 32.51% and 29.88% decline in volume and value respectively compared with the year before (March 2017-2018).

Iran's exports, including fish, saffron and frozen chicken, to Hong Kong amounted to 73,289 million tons worth $202.57 million, indicating a year-on-year decline of 11.36% and 47.3% in terms of volume and value.

Hong Kong was Iran’s 23rd export destination during the period.

In return, Hong Kong exported 20,952 tons of goods worth $141.5 million to Iran, showing a 63.21% decrease in tonnage and a 33.06% increase in value year-on-year.

Hong Kong was the 28th exporter of goods to Iran last year. The country mainly shipped data storage devices, mining equipment and machinery to Iran.

MNA/IRICA