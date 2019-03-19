Iranian cargo ship capsizes in Bandar Abbas, all crew rescued

Th 90-meter long LS Star vessel completely overturned in the 25th quay of Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas on Tuesday.

The incident had no casualties, but three crew member were reported to have sustained injury. There were 14 crew members on board, all of whom of foreign nationalities, according to Director General of Ports and Maritime of Hormozgan, Afifipour, who was speaking to MNA correspondent a few hours after the incident.

The cargo ship was carrying 153 containers of Iran’s mineral and industrial goods, including potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, copper concentrate, industrial oil, and regulators. The ship was also carrying two containers of pistachios.

According to an official, the capsizing may be the result of lack of coordination between the ship’s officer and the contractor for loading and unloading.

Meanwhile, Afifipour told MNA that the causes of the accident are being investigated by a team of experts from the coastal disasters reconnaissance committee.

Operations to rescue the containers are underway.

