Goods transportation to be developed in small ports

Development of goods transportation services in small ports is prioritized by the organization in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

In addition, transportation of goods in the seashore should be taken into consideration in the ‘transship’ form using capacities and potentials of small ports, Rastad emphasized.

Accurate planning has been made on the small ports, he said, adding, “strengthening ‘cabotage’ of goods has been put atop agenda between small and main ports of the country.”

A part of regional exchanges of goods including import and export is done via small ports, so that a considerable portion of employment generation in coasts is realized through small ports, he stressed.

Focusing more on small ports causes these ports to play a leading role in maritime transport sector with the highest quality, the issue of which will lead to the evermore development of small ports gradually, PMO managing director added.

Cabotage means the transport of goods or passengers between two places in the same country by a transport operator from another country.

“Transship” is a type of transportation in which goods or containers are transferred from an intermediate destination to another destination under the strict supervision of the customs office.

MA/IRN83304998