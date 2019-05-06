Plane crash in Moscow claims 41 lives

Forty-one people died in the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crash at Sheremetyevo Airport, Yelena Markovskaya, spokesperson for the Moscow interregional transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee, told reporters.

"Forty-one people died," Tass News Agency quoted him as saying. In total 78 people were onboard, 37 of them survived, including four crew members.

According to Markovskaya, 28 passengers are now in the airport terminal, five have been taken to hospital.

In place of emergency, investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee are working at the scene of the accident.

"At the moment, a state commission on investigation of the emergency situation, headed by the Transport Minister of the Russian Federation is working at Sheremetyevo Airport," Markovskaya said.

She added that a center on providing psychological assistance to the relatives of the passengers on the flight has been deployed at the airport.

"Psychologists and investigators are working with the surviving passengers. Medical assistance was immediately provided to all the victims," Markovskaya said.

She also stressed that all the services of the Sheremetyevo airport acted quickly and promptly fighting the plane fire.

Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU-1492) with 73 passengers and five crew members onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

MNA/TASS