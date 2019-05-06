Iran condoles with Russia over deadly plane crash

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed deep regret over a plane crash at an international airport in Moscow and offered condolences to the people and government of Russia, especially the families of the victims of the tragic incident.

A Superjet-100 plane crashed and burst into flames while trying to make an emergency landing minutes after its takeoff at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport last night. According to the latest figures, the tragic incident left 41 people dead.

