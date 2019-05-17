US F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California

According to CBS Los Angeles, the pilot ejected and was taken to a hospital, base commander Col. Melissa Coburn said at a press conference Thursday night.

There were five reported injuries on the ground, the US Air Force Reserve said in a statement.

Melissa Melendez, the assemblywoman for the district, tweeted that all warehouse workers have been accounted for.

The crash had ignited a fire but was quickly extinguished by the building's sprinkler system.

The Air Force said the aircraft was conducting a training mission.

MNA/PR