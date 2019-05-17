  1. Politics
17 May 2019 - 11:31

US F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California

US F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – A military F-16 fighter jet crashed into a commercial building at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California, on Thursday night.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the pilot ejected and was taken to a hospital, base commander Col. Melissa Coburn said at a press conference Thursday night.

There were five reported injuries on the ground, the US Air Force Reserve said in a statement.

Melissa Melendez, the assemblywoman for the district, tweeted that all warehouse workers have been accounted for.

The crash had ignited a fire but was quickly extinguished by the building's sprinkler system.

The Air Force said the aircraft was conducting a training mission. 

MNA/PR

News Code 145349

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News