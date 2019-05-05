VIDEO: Russian plane crash lands in Moscow

Panicked passengers rushed to evacuate a burning Aeroflot plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after the Sukhoi Superjet-100 made a fiery crash-landing at a second attempt. At least one person was killed and four injured, RT reported.

Footage shared on Twitter appeared to show a dense cloud of black smoke pouring out of flight SU1492 parked on the runway as dozens of ambulances were dispatched to the scene. All 78 passengers were evacuated from the burning wreck, and some 10 people have been reported injured.