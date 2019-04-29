Iran, Turkey launch direct internet link to neutralize sanctions

The Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi held a meeting with visiting Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

Azari Jahromi said that Iran had faced restrictions and problems in its communications with other countries due to limited communications that the country had established with some companies, and due to sanctions on financial issues at some point in the past, while adding that “we did not face problems with Turkish companies and the [neighboring] country accompanied us.”

The Iranian ICT minister added that a direct internet link (peer communications) between Iran and Turkey has been established amid threats and sanctions on the internet access.

He added that Iran has established a direct link with Turkey’s internet network, so US sanctions will not affect data relations between the two countries.

