Iran’s Mazandaran, France’s Poitiers unis. sign MoU

The MoU was signed by the chancellor of University of Mazandaran Yahya Talebi and president of University of Poitiers Yves Jean.

The exchange of professors and students, as well as the implementation of joint educational projects and courses are among the priorities of the MoU signed between these two universities.

The University of Poitiers is a university in Poitiers, France. It is a member of the Coimbra Group, as one of the oldest universities of Europe. As of July 2015 it is a member of the regional university association Leonardo da Vinci consolidated University.

University of Mazandaran is a university located in Mazandaran Province of Iran, headquartered in the city of Babolsar. University of Mazandaran, currently the largest state higher education center in the province of Mazandaran, had formerly consisted of a number of tertiary education centers.

