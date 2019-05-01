Iranian FM meets Qatari, Turkish counterparts in Doha

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held two separate meetings with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Doha on the sidelines of the 16th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue on Wednesday.

According to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Zarif and Al Thani conferred on bilateral ties and the most important regional and international issues.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Zarif and Cavusoglu was held behind closed doors.

The Turkish top diplomat tweeted after the meeting with Zarif that “ [we] should double our efforts to increase Turkey-Iran trade volume,” adding, “Fighting against PKK/PJAK is top priority in our security cooperation.”

KI