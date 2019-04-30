Iran denounces Pompeo’s claims on Iran’s unproductive role in Yemen

In reaction to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments on Iran’s role in Yemen in the Hill conference yesterday, Mousavi said that Pompeo’s remarks were “an escape forward to cover up the crimes by Saudi-UAE coalition in Yemen and hindering the implementation of the [peace] agreements.”

The spokesman added that while there are reports on the cooperation of Sana’a national salvation government with UN representative in Yemen affairs and their readiness to implement Stockholm agreement, there are also reports on putting obstacles [on the way of implementing the agreements] by the other party.”

He further called on the United States as a state that backs the Saudi and Emirati crimes in Yemen, to ask the aggressors to abide by the Stockholm Agreement and adhere to their commitments instead of leveling false accusations against Iran.

KI/4604909