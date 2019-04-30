  1. Politics
30 April 2019 - 21:48

Chaos and violence cannot resolve political differences in Venezuela: Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – In reaction to today's developments in Latino American country of Venezuela, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said "chaos and violence can, by no means, be a solution to political differences in Venezuela."

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that Iran is closely following the developments in Venezuela, stressing that "chaos and violence can, by no means, be a solution to political differences in Venezuela."

The spokesman added "the best solution is to establish dialogue and create the necessary mechanisms between all parties in order to solve the problems of the people by the forces committed to the development and prosperity of this country under the direction of the Venezuelan legitimate government."

