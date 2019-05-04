Iran dismisses Bahraini FM’s remarks on Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday that the Islamic Republic stresses security of the Strait of Hormuz as a global energy lifeline as long as Iranian nation’s interests are met.

"However, out of benevolence and neighborliness, Iran advises the officials of this tiny dependent country [Bahrain] to know their limits when threatening those bigger than themselves," Mousavi added.

According to a centuries-old Persian saying, Mousavi noted, a fly can never hunt down an eagle.

MNA/MFA