4 May 2019 - 08:35

Iran dismisses Bahraini FM’s remarks on Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Iran has dismissed the Bahraini foreign minister’s claim that the Islamic Republic will not be allowed to close the Strait of Hormuz “even for a single day”, saying Bahrain should “know its place” before making threats.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday that the Islamic Republic stresses security of the Strait of Hormuz as a global energy lifeline as long as Iranian nation’s interests are met.

"However, out of benevolence and neighborliness, Iran advises the officials of this tiny dependent country [Bahrain] to know their limits when threatening those bigger than themselves," Mousavi added.

According to a centuries-old Persian saying, Mousavi noted, a fly can never hunt down an eagle.

