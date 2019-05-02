Iran welcomes Uzbekistan policy for reviving Islamic civilization

Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan should recognize their common cultural identity and build their modern civilization based on it, he addea.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

Iran attaches great importance to its relationship with its neighbors, he said, adding, “Iran strives to broaden its relationship with neighboring countries in line with spreading stability and security in the region.”

The relationship between the two countries is on the growth and development track, Kharrazi added.

Iran and Uzbekistan enjoy a rich cultural and civilization heritage, he said, adding, “when different Uzbek cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara and Khwarazm are listed, we observe that each of these cities was home to distinguished and outstanding scientists.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kharrazi touched upon the way of construction of road and rail infrastructures between the two countries and proposed, “setting up an airline, which can connect capitals of the two countries directly, is essential.”

For his part, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov pointed to the amicable ties between Iran and Uzbekistan and said that a brief look to the history of the two countries shows that Iran and Uzbekistan are on the considerable development and growth track.

To prevent regional threats and hazards, a comprehensive roadmap should be formulated between the two countries, he said, adding, Uzbekistan is ready to cooperate with Iran to establish security and stability in the region.

