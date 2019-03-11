Iran to coop. with Uzbek Center for Islamic Civilization to cement mutual ties

He made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with the Head of Center Shaazim Monavvarov and said, “Iran and Uzbekistan have established amicable relationship with each other which dates back to many years ago.”

He also underlined the need for promoting collaboration and cooperation in various fields including cinema, music, publishing books and manuscripts.

Stressing the necessity for dialogue among the two countries’ elites, he said that the discussions can deal with ways to counter terrorism and extremist views and defending global peace.

Monavvarov, for his part, said that the Center aims to safeguard works of scholars, noting that his country is ready for exchanging artistic and cultural works with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the cultural and artistic commonalities between the two countries, he added that Iran and Uzbekistan can have further cooperation in various fields, including cinema, music and calligraphy.

Currently, Uzbekistan government has focused on broadening and expanding ties with neighboring countries, he added.

He also called for Iran to forge cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of restoration of manuscripts in this country.

