Kharrazi visits Russian member of Federation Council in Moscow

Underscoring Iran’s role in the region, Kosachev said that “most of the regional issues even the international ones are not resolvable without Iran.”

The Russian official also pointed to the increased mutual ties between Iran and Russia despite US sanctions and said that “fortunately, the sanctions could not impede expansion of mutual ties and in addition to political and economic ties those parliamentary ones and in particular trilateral ties between us and Turkey have increased.”

HJ/ 4603662