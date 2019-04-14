Iran military on alert after flash flooding hits South, southeast regions

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, General Shahin Taghikhani, a spokesman for Iran's army, referred to the Army troops’ rescue and relief operations in Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan and Khuzestan provinces, adding that the Army units are on alert after the Iran Meteorological Organization forecast heavy rainfalls and possibility of flash floods in south and southeastern provinces of Kerman, Sistan and Baluchistan, Hormozgan as well as Razavi Khorasan South Khorasan provinces in the northeast of the country.

Taghikhani also said that the Army helicopters, ground forces in addition to air defense as well as maritime forces are on alert.

He further said that some units are currently conducting operations, but if needs be Army widespread operations with all might will begin in a short matter of time to help the people.

In is worth mentioning that the Army has already established a rescue and relief operation base commanded by the Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

As many as 76 people have been confirmed dead in recent flash flooding which hit several provinces across Iran. A new wave of heavy rainfalls has been hitting the south and southeast provinces since yesterday.

