No room for acquisitive powers in Persian Gulf: Sayyari

“Elements of power’s dependence on waters and unquestioning relation between global economy and maritime security have led acquisitive states to establish modern colonialism through initiating maritime terrorism, displaying insecurity in waters and expanding their power over other nations’ responsibilities by the use of force,” said the high-ranking commander Sunday on Kish Island in the opening ceremony of 2019 International Army Games’ depth competition.

“According to international regulations, littoral states are in charge of providing waters with security. And there is no room for acquisitive powers in the geopolitical region of the Persian Gulf,” he highlighted.

Tensions in the region initially erupted after Washington withdraw from the nuclear deal and imposed economic sanctions on Iran, mainly targeting its oil revenues. US hostile policies didn’t end there as the Trump's administration designated Iran’s IRGC, which is in charge of providing the Persian Gulf with security, as a foreign terrorist organization and also in their latest measure, imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif; a measure which many experts believe to prove the emptiness of US claims about readiness for talks with Iran.

After Iran seized a UK-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf because it had failed to abide by international maritime regulations, US, in another escalatory measure, proposed to establish a coalition in the Persian Gulf claiming it to be aimed at securing international waters but is believed to be a coalition against Iran.

MAH/4684828