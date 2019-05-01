US’ unilateralism runs counter to UN Charter: envoy

Gharibabadi made the remarks in his address to a ceremony commemorating the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, hosted by the Non-Aligned Movement in Vienna.

Multilateralism is based on respect for the rule of law, and ensures the interests of countries and the international community, he said, voicing regret that such principles today are suffering from the US’ penchant for unilateralism.

Unilateral and coercive measures such as imposition of sanctions, threats of use of force, military intervention, and even acts such as withdrawal from international treaties and agreements, are being taken by the United States at a high level, the envoy said.

These actions by a country that sees itself as international police are definitely in conflict with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, Gharibabadi said, calling on the global community to stand in opposition against such measures and commit itself to multilateralism and the rule of law.

On April 24, designated as the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Iranian FM Zarif addressed a High Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly, censuring the US for its unlawful unilateralist policies and calling on all countries to collectively hold any government accountable for the consequences of any lawlessness.

