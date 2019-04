Zarif arrived in New York last Tuesday to attend the one-day high-level plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, during which he delivered a speech on the dangers of the US' unilateralism in the world.

During his six-day stay in the US, he also met with several senior politicians, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and held interviews with different media, including Fox News and CBS.

