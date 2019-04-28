Isfahan, Najaf Unis. sign MoU

Isfahan University‘s chancellor, Houshang Talebi, said that Najaf University is one of the top universities of Iraq and the expansion of international scientific relations with good universities in the world is one of the priorities of Isfahan University.

The exchange of professors and students, as well as the implementation of joint educational projects and courses are among the priorities of the MoU signed between Isfahan and Najaf universities.

Referring to Erasmus Mundus program and the EU Student Exchange, he said, “Iran, Iraq and Yemen are in a group that can collaborate with the EU on joint projects.”

He noted that common cultural, ethical and religious backgrounds among Iran, Iraq and Yemen are a good context for mutual cooperation.

ZZ/4601662