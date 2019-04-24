Isfahan Uni. to host Idea Show

Director of International Relations Center of Isfahan University of Technology Sima Fakheran said that a joint scientific seminar on city and railway will be held at isfahan University of Technology with the presence of 25 professors of ETH Zürich University as one of the best universities in Europe.

She noted that in the first International Idea Show, researchers from Iran and Switzerland will study and visit various projects and examine the challenges of the transportation and urban planning of ​​Isfahan.

Fakheri added that this scientific event will provide Iranian scholars and professors with scientific cooperation opportunities, as well as providing a platform for exchange of experiences and ideas for students.

