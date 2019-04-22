Iran’s Amirbakir, Russia’s St. Petersburg Univs. to expand academic coop.

For this reason, a delegation from St. Petersburg State Transport University visited Amirkabir University of Technology on Monday in line with developing and boosting joint cooperation.

Enhancing joint bilateral cooperation between the two academic centers in relevant field has been cited as the main objective of this visit.

Ahmad Motamedi Chancellor of Amirkabir University of Technology, for his part, stated, “the academic delegation paid a visit to various departments of Amirkabir University of Technology including Technology Tower and Civil Engineering Faculty and was briefed on the activities and performance of the departments.”

Amirkabir University of Technology has cooperated and collaborated with these academic centers in the industrial field, setting up joint center in research field, launching tutorial workshops, joint projects and online laboratories in the field of education, exchanging university students, etc.

St. Petersburg State Transport University is one of the old and famous academic centers in Russia, so that Amirkabir University of Technology will launch joint cooperation and collaboration with this academic center in future, the chancellor added.

He went on to say that his university is active in the field of applied research and technology such as rails, roads and bridges.

In this meeting, Russian delegation emphasized on accelerating joint academic cooperation with Amirkabir University of Technology.

