Iran’s steel output at 7.1% growth in Q3: WSA report

Statistics showed that 444,116,000 tons of crude steel were produced by 64 major steelmakers in the world, recording a 4.5 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year, WSA reported.

The Islamic Republic of Iran produced 6,223,000 tons of crude steel in this period, showing a 7.1 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Moreover, 155,009,000 tons of crude steel was produced by 64 steelmakers in the world from January 1 to March 31, 2019, registering a 4.9 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Earlier, Deputy Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Ardeshir Sa’d-Mohammadi had put Iran’s crude steel produced last year (ended March 20, 2019) at 35 million tons, 22 million of which was used in the production process.

Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) also pointed out that about 4.484 million tons of crude steel and also 2.612 million tons of steel products were produced in the country in 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year (March 21 – Feb. 21).

