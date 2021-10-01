Iran envoy, Bulgarian FM call for boosting Tehran-Sofia coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Sofia, Seyyed Mohammad Javad Rasouli met and held talks with the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

The meeting took place at the request of the Bulgarian side, following a telephone conversation between the Bulgarian Foreign Minister and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Referring to the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister said in the meeting, "This indicates that there are stable and active processes for interaction between the two countries."

Holding of the 20th Iran-Bulgaria economic and scientific commission in Tehran was also discussed by the two sides

