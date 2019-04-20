  1. Politics
Ministry building in Afghanistan under attack

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Afghanistan's ministry of information HQ in Kabul has come under attack after an explosion was heard in the area.

The explosion was heard at around 11:40 local time (07:10 GMT), ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said, BBC reported, adding that gunfire has also been heard.

There is yet no verified report on the cause of the blast or number of probable casualties.

Afghan security forces were engaged in a gunfight with the attackers, Rahimi added said.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack which happened in a busy area near one of the city's most popular hotels, as well as the presidential palace.

